Drew & Jonathan Scott Talk Filming The New Season Of ‘Celebrity IOU’ During A Pandemic

The Scott brothers are helping celebrities give back once again.

On Monday, Dec. 14, the second season of Drew and Jonathan Scott’s “Celebrity IOU” premieres on HGTV Canada.

On the show, celebs enlist the “Property Brothers” stars to help renovate homes for people who have made a positive impact on their lives.

Season 2 features a host of celebs, including Justin Hartley, Rainn Wilson, Allison Janney, and Jonathan’s own girlfriend Zooey Deschanel.

“You know, I don’t want to give away any secrets. But I think I’m in love with one of the celebrities,” Jonathan joked in a conversation with ET Canada about the new season.

Talking about how they’ve been keeping busy during the pandemic lockdown, Jonathan said “Really, you know, just spending time in and enjoying it. We’ve always spent so much time travelling and on the road and doing projects in different cities. This has been a very welcome change of pace.”

He added, “Zooey’s been cooking a lot. She’s also been cutting and colouring my hair and doing all of that. So I can’t complain. ”

The new season of “Celebrity IOU” was filmed during the pandemic, which presented its own challenges.

“Our production company has been fortunate that we’re organized enough and in a way that we can really put COVID protocols in place and continue in a safe way for our crew and our families.”

Drew added that the production’s COVID protocols have been similar to other current productions.

“Absolutely everyone wears a mask, there are certain zones as well that only talent can be in,” he said. “And then on top of that, too, there’s COVID testing, there’s temperature testing … additional crew, we actually have COVID officers on set that are handling all that monitoring.

“Jonathan and I have now renovated over 400 houses for families, to give to families. But we want to make sure that our family on the road, our crew, that they’re safe as well.”

Talking about how the pandemic has influenced the show, Jonathan shared, “One of the things we’ve really noticed, we have so many absolutely humongous, global celebrities who have reached out and said, ‘I love the show, I love what you’re doing. There’s someone in my life who is so important, I’d like to give back to.’ But because of COVID, or the travel would be too far for now, or with their schedule, we just can’t make it. So post-COVID, once, you know, that’s just a memory, then we’ve got a lot of these people who will be incredible stories, and we will be able to say yes, we can do it.”

With 2020 coming to a close, the Scott brothers are also looking ahead to the new year.

“For Linda and me, our podcast ‘At Home’ has really seen some amazing growth over this past year,” Drew said of his podcast with wife Linda Phan. “We launched it back in January. We’re excited to continue to expand that beyond the podcast and creating experiences for people to try.”

He went on, “We’re really passionate about the environment and we’re passionate about growing our own food and finding more sustainable ways to live. And so for us to be able to continue to evolve, motivate people and inspire people in their life, even remotely, since we can’t do live events in person, we’ll find ways to do virtual to continue to grow people. So that’s one of our big things.”

Talking about his recent PBS documentary “Power Trip”, Jonathan said, “The response was so huge here and the dialogue, conversation it started, was so great. Billions of impressions online, with people talking about renewable energy and what they can do to help. That’s exciting to see something like that because it initiates that conversation. That’s the most important part.”

Tune in to the season 2 premiere of “Celebrity IOU” on Monday, Dec. 14, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada and streaming on STACKTV.