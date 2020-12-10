Viola Davis Details Working With Chadwick Boseman On ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’: ‘He’s A Wonderful Artist’

Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman are both generating serious Oscar buzz for their roles in the new Netflix film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

This movie also marks Boseman’s final performance after losing his battle with colon cancer back in August, and Davis told ET Canada’s Keshia Chante that her co-star was truly extraordinary both on- and off-screen.

“He’s a wonderful artist, he’s a great artist that was met with a great role and he fulfilled it and if you are ever in the presence of Chadwick Boseman, you would just know his integrity came into the room before he did,” she explained.

“Every person in his life was intentional. Every person he accepted in his life was intentional. Every role he chose was intentional,” added Davis.

“I feel he’s gonna be greatly missed for not just that but I’m sure if you talk to his family, it’s his heart, man, just his heart,” she continued. “You know the world with so many people who are out for themselves and who are living someone else’s dreams and who don’t know who they are from one day to the next, he was someone who busted out of all of that.”

Along with the film, the 55-year-old will receive an Actress Tribute at this year’s IFP Gotham Awards while Boseman will be the recipient of a posthumous Actor Tribute.

“I’m happy to be in his company,” she said of the upcoming ceremony.

“Every single time we would go to events and we saw him. He would never leave me and my husband’s side,” Davis recalled. “It made me feel like we were maternal and paternal figures to him.”

Continued the award-winning actress: “That’s what I miss the most cause I know he meant a lot to us too, I wanna say we loved you too, Chadwick, but he loved us.”