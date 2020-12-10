Queen Elizabeth’s Official Twitter Account Quickly Deletes Accidental Tweet

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks with children about computer programming during a visit to the Science Museum in London on March 7, 2019.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks with children about computer programming during a visit to the Science Museum in London on March 7, 2019. — SIMON DAWSON/AFP/Getty Images

Even royals send the occasional accidental tweet.

The official Twitter account for Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family on Thursday sent out a cryptic one-word tweet that many are presuming was accidentally posted. “Thanks,” the tweet read, without any further context or explanation.

The tweet was deleted shortly after it was posted but not before fast-fingered Twitter users could screengrab it and give the royal missive 1,260 likes & 591 retweets.

People were also quick to chime in with jokes before the tweet was deleted. As the Daily Mail reports, one person replied, “Well it’s about time I got some recognition!” Another said, “You’re welcome Liz, and I’ve kept the receipt in case you want to change it kid, OK?”

Hopefully whoever sent the tweet from the account won’t face a royal reckoning.

