Queen Elizabeth’s Official Twitter Account Quickly Deletes Accidental Tweet

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks with children about computer programming during a visit to the Science Museum in London on March 7, 2019.

Even royals send the occasional accidental tweet.

The official Twitter account for Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family on Thursday sent out a cryptic one-word tweet that many are presuming was accidentally posted. “Thanks,” the tweet read, without any further context or explanation.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Will Reportedly Share When She Has Had The COVID-19 Vaccine

The tweet was deleted shortly after it was posted but not before fast-fingered Twitter users could screengrab it and give the royal missive 1,260 likes & 591 retweets.

An accidental tweet from @RoyalFamily was up for 6 mins, during which it received 1,260 Likes & 591 retweets. pic.twitter.com/AOtyPoBaUn — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) December 10, 2020

People were also quick to chime in with jokes before the tweet was deleted. As the Daily Mail reports, one person replied, “Well it’s about time I got some recognition!” Another said, “You’re welcome Liz, and I’ve kept the receipt in case you want to change it kid, OK?”

RELATED: The Queen Greets Foreign Ambassadors Via Video Call As She Hosts First Virtual Diplomatic Audience

Hopefully whoever sent the tweet from the account won’t face a royal reckoning.