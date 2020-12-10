Carrie Ann Inaba Tests Positive For COVID-19

Co-host of CBS’s “The Talk” and judge on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” Carrie Ann Inaba has tested positive for COVID-19.

Inaba shared the news on Instagram in a series of videos and a post. She wrote, “Hey Everyone, I have tested positive for COVID 19. I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself.”

Inaba implored people to be extra safe, emphasizing that she contracted the virus despite following recommended health protocols: “I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found it’s [sic] way to me.”

In her videos, Inaba gave further details about her experience with COVID thus far.

“I have a fever, a bad cough, and lots of aches and pains,” she said, clearly a bit tired. Inaba echoed her plea for people to be safe and take the virus seriously. “I just wanted to remind you all to stay vigilant because I am following all the protocols and we have so many strict protocols in place and even then I caught it,” she added. “Just be extra extra careful, ok? Because you don’t want this.”

She also said that she would “take good care” of herself, telling fans, “Don’t you worry about me.”

Inaba was understandably absent from Thursday’s broadcast of “The Talk” and her co-hosts made sure to address the news and send love to Inaba. “As you can see Carrie Ann is not here with us today,” co-host Sheryl Underwood told the audience. “She found out this morning that she tested positive for Covid 19. Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, and we’re praying for a full recovery.”

Underwood told viewers that “out of an abundance of caution” fellow host Sharon Osbourne would be filming from home. So far Osbourne has tested negative for the coronavirus. She joined the show via video, telling everyone, “I send all my love and prayers to Carrie Ann.”

Eve meanwhile added that she was “concerned” but “happy that everyone is okay.” “Carrie Ann is where she needs to be, and sending her so much good energy and so much good love.”

Here’s hoping Carrie Ann makes a speedy recovery.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global.