Disney Set To Reveal Plans For ‘Significant Expansion’ Of ‘Star Wars’ Universe

A galaxy far, far away is about to get a lot bigger.

On Thursday, Disney is set to hold its quarterly investors call, and according to a report by The New York Times, the studio is planning to announce “a significant expansion” of the “Star Wars” universe.

Since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, the studio has produced five films, including the three sequel films in the so-called Skywalker Saga, as well as two spin-off films.

While the state of the movie franchise has been in flux since the box office disappointments of the most recent entries, streaming service Disney+ has had real success with its series “The Mandalorian”, set in the same universe.

Plans for another series starring Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi Wan Kenobi have also previously been announced, with production expected to begin in the spring of 2021.

Details about further expansions to the franchise will be revealed during the investor presentation.