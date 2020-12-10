Heidi Klum And Daughter Leni Grace Vogue Cover Together

Like mother like daughter, Heidi Klum and daughter Leni are Vogue cover stars.

Klum’s daughter is following in her mom’s famous footsteps as a supermodel. Klum, 47, and Leni, 16, on the January-February 2021 cover of Vogue Germany.

“I’m so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own,” Klum wrote of her daughter in German, per Daily Mail. “You always know exactly what you want and what you don’t want. You are not a mini-me. And I’m happy for you that you can now show who YOU ​​are.”

Klum also applauded her daughter’s self-confidence.

“I know that being my daughter is not always easy. You never had the opportunity to grow up ‘normally.’ But what is normal? Growing up with three different daddies probably won’t either,” the famous face wrote. “You have the talent to get the best out of everything.”

“I would say: none of it harmed you — on the contrary — you are a self-confident young woman who fights for her goals,” Klum expressed. “And even more important: you are a really great person with your heart in the right place.”

Leni’s biological father is businessman Flavio Briatore. She was adopted by Heidi’s second husband, Seal, and Klum is now married to Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz.