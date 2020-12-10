Billy Eichner’s Stunning Performance Of ‘Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)’ Gets Mariah Carey’s Stamp Of Approval

Billy Eichner is sending shockwaves through Twitter after performing Mariah Carey’s “Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)”.

The comedian, who previously showed off his singing chops as Timon in the 2019 remake of “The Lion King”, debuted his holiday cover during Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and later earned some love from the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hitmaker.

The performance came just days after Carey premiered her Apple TV “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”, during which, Eichner played an elf.

“I’ve reached peak gay, peak Christmas, peak all of it … but it was such a blast, especially this year when things have been so grim to get to be in this fantasy Mariah winter wonderland for a few days,” Eichner told Corden. “Granted, a low bar, but it really was pure Mariah Christmas joy every second.”

“Yes, my eyes are misty because I can’t even believe Billy Eichner brought this song back and did the first-ever TV performance of it!” Carey tweeted in reaction to Eichner’s rendition. “Bravo!! Beautiful! Love you Billy.”

Yes my eyes are misty because I can't even believe @billyeichner brought this song back and did the first ever TV performance of it! Bravo!! Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ love you Billy. https://t.co/kwoX2qIOAc — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 9, 2020

See some of the other reaction from Twitter:

Please someone explain why this man made his career screaming at people (which I love btw and hope to be a part of one day) and not singing 80’s power ballads @billyeichner YOU’VE BEEN CHEATING US ALL https://t.co/Fw9PIufe9E — Lilly Rose (@Iceb0xPr0blemz) December 10, 2020

Who the hell was gonna tell me Billy Eichner has a gorgeous singing voice? https://t.co/W6x6i2PY43 — J. Jonah Jame(ace)son (@LJ_Trumpeta) December 10, 2020

I am a @billyeichner fan, and I assumed he had a singing voice, but… https://t.co/R7o9VrMPoz pic.twitter.com/J4SaHjU7jj — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) December 10, 2020

WHAT THE ENTIRE FUCK?!? BILLY EICHNER HAS A SWEET ASS VOICE?!?! HOW DARE HE NOT BE SINGING ALL THE FUCKING TIME!! Get used to this sentence: "Billy Eichner's beautiful singing voice gave me goosebumps" This is my frigging favorite part of Christmas so far. https://t.co/jXsGhd9Eu1 — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) December 10, 2020

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” is streaming now on Apple TV.