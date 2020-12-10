Billy Eichner’s Stunning Performance Of ‘Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)’ Gets Mariah Carey’s Stamp Of Approval

By Aynslee Darmon.

Billy Eichner is sending shockwaves through Twitter after performing Mariah Carey’s “Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)”.

The comedian, who previously showed off his singing chops as Timon in the 2019 remake of “The Lion King”, debuted his holiday cover during Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and later earned some love from the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hitmaker.

The performance came just days after Carey premiered her Apple TV “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”, during which, Eichner played an elf.

RELATED: Billy Eichner Slams Anyone Not Wearing A Mask During Pandemic, Nails ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Guest-Host Monologue

“I’ve reached peak gay, peak Christmas, peak all of it … but it was such a blast, especially this year when things have been so grim to get to be in this fantasy Mariah winter wonderland for a few days,” Eichner told Corden. “Granted, a low bar, but it really was pure Mariah Christmas joy every second.”

“Yes, my eyes are misty because I can’t even believe Billy Eichner brought this song back and did the first-ever TV performance of it!” Carey tweeted in reaction to Eichner’s rendition. “Bravo!! Beautiful! Love you Billy.”

See some of the other reaction from Twitter:

RELATED: Billy Eichner Shuns Academy For Eminem Oscars Performance

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” is streaming now on Apple TV.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP