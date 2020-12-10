JoJo Mason & Kristin Carter Drop Festive Music Video For ‘The Gift’

By Katie Colley.

JoJo Mason and Kristin Carter have a special gift for fans this holiday season.

On Thursday, the Canadian country singers dropped the festive music video for their cover of “The Gift”.

The pair perform the track in a Christmas-decorated industrial space, with all eyes on Mason rocking a crystal-embellished bowtie.

“It was such a joy to make this holiday duet with my talented friend Jojo Mason,” says Carter. “We brought back the ’90s with this one. I hope it makes you want to cozy up by the fire with a nice cup of something warm.”

The romantic ballad was originally performed by Jim Brickman, featuring Collin Raye and Susan Ashton in 1997.

The lyrics include: “All I want is to hold you forever / All I need is you more every day / You saved my heart / From being broken apart.”

“Christmas is my absolute favourite. I’m a huge sucker for a sappy Christmas love song, so when the opportunity to sing with Kristin came to me, it was the easiest yes of 2020,” adds Mason. “She’s an incredible talent I couldn’t be happier with this Christmas collab!”

Fans can watch the music video above and stream the track here.

