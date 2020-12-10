Javicia Leslie Picks Up The Mantle Of ‘Batwoman’ For Ruby Rose In Season 2 Trailer

Ruby Rose may be gone, but Javicia Leslie has arrived in the season two trailer for “Batwoman”.

The CW released a brand new trailer for the sophomore season of “Batwoman” on Thursday. Gotham is in mourning for Kate Kane (Rose) and her friend, Ryan (Leslie), gets her hands on Kane’s Batwoman suit.

A note from me on behalf of The Bat Team… pic.twitter.com/V6iXjaCrA5 — Caroline Dries (@carolinedries) June 10, 2020

“We have two major stories this season—the first one is, where’s Kate?” showrunner Caroline Dries said in September, per E! “Is she alive? Is she dead? Is she missing? Is she on the run? Is she held captive? Is she lost? These are all huge mysteries that push us deep into the season… It will be shocking and awesome and amazing. And then obviously we have a new hero rising into Gotham.”

Season two of “Batwoman” premieres Sunday, Jan. 17 on Showcase.