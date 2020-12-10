Matthew McConaughey Wants To See People ‘Meet In The Middle’ More

Matthew McConaughey wants to see more collaboration and deliberation in all facets of life.

McConaughey caught up with SiriusXM host, Victoria Osteen, and touched on a plethora of comments. On his way out, the Greenlights author left the audience with his recommendation for how people should tackle day-to-day life.

“In particular these days, we don’t trust each other,” he began. “We don’t know who to believe in. We don’t trust leadership. We are screaming at each other from across the chasm. It’s not going to work. We all know that’s not going to work. I get it. COVID unemployment, cultural revolution, things being politicized, an election year. We needed identity and we were looking for purpose and our purpose had been pulled from us so we’ve latched on to certain extremes.”

“And I think a lot of us, if we shake hands, we know that we’re really starting to have a little buyer’s remorse with that,” McConaughey continued. “And I think that’s a good thing because I’m daring everyone to go, Hey, we got to come back and meet in the middle a little bit here. We got to look each other in the eye and at least agree on a common denominator, set of shared values that we can agree on even if we vote on two different sides of the political aisle.”

McConaughey insisted there is common ground to be found among opposing views.

“Even if we go to a different church, and different dominant denomination, there’s a common set of values that we can agree on to at least bind our basic social contracts and expectations for ourselves and each other,” he argued. “Now, I don’t know how to make a collective change, but we can all start by looking in the mirror and going. I’m going to try to get a little bit better today at that. I’m going to be a little more fair. I’m going to be a little more responsible… I’m going to laugh more, that could even be one. It doesn’t have to be hard stuff.”

“I’m going to see humour. I’m going to forgive. Or if we can all just make a small step in the mirror, we’re getting better at those things. If enough of us do that, then we start to get that collective change we’re talking about,” he concluded. “And it’s not about homogenizing everyone. It’s not about saying, ‘Oh, we’re all the same.’ No, people are different, but there are a common denominator set of values that we can agree on.”