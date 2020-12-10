Shawn Mendes Shares The Meaning Behind ‘2-6’, ‘Beauty’ And More Canadian Slang

Shawn Mendes is letting the world in on some Canadian slang.

The singer, 22, joined Vanity Fair for their “Slang School” segment and taught viewers some of Canada’s most used phrases.

As Mendes explained, a “Mickey” is a “flask size bottle of liquor”, a “2-6” is “the bigger bottle” and a “beauty” is a term of endearment. “If you do anything that is good for your boys, they’ll call you a ‘beauty’… like “That guy’s a beauty.’”

The “Monster” singer also explained “That’s jokes”, “What you sayin'” and “Timmies”.

Mendes is currently promoting his latest studio album, Wonder.

Wonder is available on all streaming services now.