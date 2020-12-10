‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Unveils New Holiday Song ‘Nothing Feels Better Than Christmas’

Drew Scott has some holiday cheer to spread, and he’s doing it courtesy of his brand new single “Nothing Feels Better Than Christmas”.

The “Property Brothers” star’s first-ever holiday song has just been released, and can be found on all streaming platforms as well as on YouTube.

In addition to performing the song, Scott is also the track’s co-writer, alongside Billboard-charting artist and songwriter Victoria Shaw and Grammy-winning writer/producer Chad Carlson.

RELATED: Drew Scott Performs Cover Of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’, Dedicated To Wife Linda Phan

“We all deserve the most Christmas cheer in the world this year, and I wanted to do my part in making new memories and bringing people together!” said the HGTV Canada star in a statement. “This song was really fun to write and the video highlights incredible homemade footage and memories shared with us by fans from around the world.”

The release of the song, notes a press release, “is part of Drew and Jonathan Scott’s #RevealYourJoy online event, inspired by the holiday issue of Drew + Jonathan REVEAL Magazine, which features some of the Scott family’s favourite holiday traditions and moments. Tis the season of joy and giving, and the brothers are sharing their love for the holidays with a week of behind-the-scenes exclusives, holiday inspiration, and special offers and giveaways across their platforms.”

Some of the highlights include “At Home Holiday Nifty Gifties,” a holiday gift guide and giveaway that’s featured on that “At Home with Linda and Drew Scott” podcast that he hosts with wife Linda.

RELATED: ‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Nails Cover Of Backstreet Boys’ ‘I Want It That Way’

The release of the song follows Drew’s appearance with brother Jonathan Scott on Thursday’s edition of “The Tamron Hall Show“, where the brothers gave each member of the virtual studio audience a free Restonic Scott Living Shippable Sleep mattress and a one-year digital subscription to their magazine, with a total value of more than $40,000.

“It’s fun to play Santa and bring smiles back to people’s faces,” said Jonathan. “If we can help with a holiday DIY tip, a beloved family recipe or a gift that brightens someone day, that’s a great feeling — and one we want to share with as many people as possible.”