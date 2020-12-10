Keith Urban Says Marrying Nicole Kidman, Getting Sober And Having Kids Have Been The High Points In His Life

Keith Urban has plenty to be grateful for this holiday season.

The country singer recently sat down with Storme Warren for the latest episode of SiriusXM’s “Exit 209 with Storme Warren” podcast to talk about his decades long career, finding success in Nashville and what he values most in his life.

When asked to name some of the high points of his life, it should come as no surprise that a certain A-list actress was top of mind. “Meeting Nic [Nicole Kidman] and marrying her,” Urban said. “Having children. Getting sober. None of these are in any particular order, because they’re all equally on point.”

Also important to Urban was finding acceptance in the Nashville country music scene.

“From a professional standpoint – that was it for me,” he explained. “And in 2005, when I was nominated at the CMAs for Male Vocal and Entertainer of the Year in the same year and won them both, it was too overwhelming to me. I was terrified that I’d won Entertainer of the Year so soon.”

Urban thought, “that’s the end of the career. I’ve peaked. And I feel like I’ve got so much more to do. It felt too much too soon.”

He added that despite having a hard time enjoying that initial success, being honoured with an Entertainer of the Year nomination again in 2020 was another high point. “I’m speechless about that,” he said.