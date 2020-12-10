Lance Bass, Joey Fatone And Chris Kirkpatrick Hint At Possible *NSYNC Reunion With Matching ‘QuaranSYNC’ Posts

*NSYNC may just save 2020.

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick hinted at a possible reunion with matching Instagram posts on Thursday.

While they were missing fellow members, Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez, the trio recently got together for some sort of secret collab.

Bass, Fatone and Kirkpatrick all posted the same picture of themselves wearing clear face shields with the sole hashtag #QuaranSYNC.

Despite Timberlake and Chasez’s absence, Bass has previously revealed that the entire band had weekly virtual happy hours during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And in April, Timberlake joined Bass on his podcast, teasing he’s down for a reunion, “You’ve got to figure out a way to get all four of us in a room with you.”

With no actual reunion plans, fans will have to settle for their “Stay at Home” merch collection which they dropped in November, featuring, *NSYNC puzzles, face masks and aprons.