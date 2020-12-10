Kelly Clarkson Accuses Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Of Fraud & Performing ‘Illegal Services’ As Her Manager

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce from Brandon Blackstock just got a whole lot messier.

According to new court documents, obtained by TMZ, filed by the “Breakaway” singer to California Labor Commissioner’s Office in October, Clarkson claimed that her past agreement with Starstruck Management, who employs Blackstock and his father, Narvel Blackstock, was a “fraudulent and subterfuge device” for her managers to perform “illegal services” as agents despite being unlicensed in the state of California.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson & Brett Eldredge Drop Music Video For Duet Of Holiday Hit ‘Under The Mistletoe’

The lawsuit specifically names Brandon and Narvel.

As OK! Magazine reports, Clarkson’s papers were filed in response to Narvel’s original lawsuit, which was filed in September, which claimed that Clarkson owes Starstruck $1.4 million. “Over the course of approximately thirteen years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar,” Starstuck said, via the publication. “By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple Grammy wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like ‘The Voice’ and her own talk show.”

But according to Clarkson’s filing, she alleges the Blackstocks were not licensed to act as agents in California and hid that fact from her while “demanding unconscionable fees,” “acting in conflict of interest” with her, “giving false information and/or making false representations.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Belts Out A Powerful Cover Of Roxette’s ‘It Must Have Been Love’

In response, Clarkson and attorney Edwin McPherson say “based on the wrongful acts and conduct of [Starstruck Management and the Blackstocks]… all agreements between the parties, should be declared void and unenforceable.”

Aside from the Starstruck battle, earlier this year Clarkson and Blackstock filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

Last month, Clarkson was awarded primary physical custody of the couple’s children, daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4.