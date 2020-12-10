Sophie Winkleman Shares What It Was Like Joining The Royal Family As An Actress

Meghan Markle isn’t the only actress to have joined The Firm during the 21st century.

Sophie Winkleman is perhaps best known in the entertainment world for her four year stint as Ashton Kutcher’s girlfriend on “Two and a Half Men”. However, in 2009 she also took on another role: member of the royal family. It was that year when she married Lord Freddie Windsor, the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and 49th in line to the throne, and became Lady Frederick Windsor.

In a new interview with The Times, Winkleman discusses how she has been welcomed into the royal family and continued working despite her title.

“I’ve been incredibly welcomed with open arms by all of them. I haven’t had a single negative experience,” Winkleman says. “The Queen’s been wonderful, Prince Charles has been wonderful, Prince William’s been heaven…Everyone’s looked after me.”

As for her career, Winkleman doesn’t think anyone in the family would try to influence her decision on the kind of roles to accept. “They’d never tell me off at all if I wanted to play some [racy] role,” she says.

Sophie Winkleman, aka Lady Frederick Windsor, attends the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George’s Chapel on May 18, 2019 in Windsor, England alongside Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Lady Frederick Windsor and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. — Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

As for the Duchess of Sussex, Winkleman diplomatically says, “I’ve met her a few times over here [in London], but not well enough to get to know her. She certainly has very admirable energy and focus.”

Interestingly, Winkleman played a royal on the 2008 mini-series “The Palace”, a fictional account of a British royal family in a not so dissimilar, albeit alternate, universe.

The royals have continued to be supportive of Winkleman, especially when she was recovering from horrific injuries as a result of a car crash in November 2017. After being cut free from the back of an upside-down car, she learned that she had broken her foot and two bones in her back. Sophie, Countess of Wessex visited Winkleman while she spent a month in hospital. Prince William, meanwhile, asked a friend of his in the air ambulance service to “take good care of her.”

When Winkleman was finally able to return home, Prince Charles saw to it that the cook at Clarence House (Prince Charles’ official residence) delivered two meals per day “for weeks on end.” Winkleman was grateful for the gesture, saying, “It was life saving having this massive thing twice daily I didn’t have to worry about.”