Taylor Swift Releases ‘Willow’ Music Video Off Of Surprise Album ‘Evermore’

Taylor Swift is taking care of her fans in 2020.

In what has been a notoriously hard year, Swift has just released her second surprise album in the last 12 months. Evermore, the sister album to Folklore, dropped at midnight, and along with it the lead single “Willow” and its music video.

Swift teased the music video earlier on Thursday with an ethereal photo of her in a lace Zimmerman dress. She had her hair pulled back into a braid, complimented by a Jennifer Behr “Priscilla” tiara.

“Tonight the story continues, as the music video for ‘willow’ drops at midnight eastern. I’m forever grateful to the following creatives who have helped and guided me to be able to direct my own videos,” Swift captioned the photo, while thanking everyone who worked on the video.

She held a chat with fans ahead of time on YouTube to answer questions.