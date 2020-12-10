Shaquille O’Neal Was ‘Watching That Booty’ While Megan Thee Stallion Twerked

Shaquille O’Neal is one of Megan Thee Stallion’s many social media followers to watch her show off her talent for twerking on Instagram Live on Wednesday.

However, the former Los Angeles Lakers star sent Twitter into a frenzy due to a comment he left.

“Watching that booty,” he wrote of Megan’s enthusiastic butt-shaking.

Right on cue, his remarks were met by a tsunami of response on social media — one of which came from his own son, Shareef O’Neal, who shared his hilarious response, along with the caption, “I feel you pops.”

shaq son really seen it and made a TikTok about it 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IZ7fPqWotR — neiz🦄 (@kneezs) December 9, 2020

Huminah huminah huminah huminah pic.twitter.com/zNl9KmBvsp — Benny T. Bull Stan (@BullsEra21) December 10, 2020