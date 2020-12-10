Drew Barrymore Admits Neil Patrick Harris’ Husband ‘Changed My Life’ With This Parenting Advice

Drew Barrymore is sharing the life-changing parenting advice she received from Neil Parick Harris’ husband David Burtka.

While appearing on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore” on Thursday, Barrymore thanked the couple for the piece of advice regarding flying with young children.

According to Barrymore, she and her children, Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, were on the same flight as Harris and Burtka when her kids began to act out.

“You told me, you were like, ‘I’ve been through it too, this is normal, you are doing a good job. It’s okay, try to take the stress out of your body. People aren’t as upset as you probably are projecting that they are,'” Barrymore recalled. “And you changed my life that day because I flew with my children everywhere all the time, I took them all over the place. And you changed flying for me because I was always so stressed and embarrassed. So thank you.”

Harris and Burtka have their own young children, twins Harper and Gideon, both 10.

“I’m so happy because we’ve all been there,” Burta replied. “We’ve had that crying child and you think you’re so horrified that you have this crying child that everybody is looking at you. I’m so glad you got through it. You did it with ease.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on Global.