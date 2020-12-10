The Kardashian-Jenner Family Signs Multi Year Content Deal On Hulu

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” might be ending but one of the most famous families in the world have found a new way to stay on your television.

The Kardashian/Jenner family has signed a multi-year deal with Disney to create new content that will air exclusively on Hulu or Star internationally.

A short press statement said that the content from Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie will debut in late 2021.

“#Hulu2021,” Khloe and Kourtney both tweeted.

“Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021,” Kris added.

“KUWTK” on E! will finish in early 2021 as the 20th season wraps.

“To our amazing fans,” a letter from Kim said when they announced their show would be ending read. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”