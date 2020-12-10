Jeff Lewis Reveals Machine Gun Kelly’s Car Was Stolen From His Own Driveway

Jeff Lewis had some info to spill about Machine Gun Kelly during a recent edition of his “Jeff Lewis Live” satellite radio show, on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

According to Lewis, he received a call from the new owner of his old house. According to the home’s new resident, the rapper — who used to be one of Lewis’ neighbours — had his car stolen from his own driveway.

“I got a call from the new owner of Valley Vista. We’re friendly. We’re like, we’re great. We really love each other, whatever. So she called me up and she said, ‘Jeff, we got a problem.’ She goes, ‘Do you know how to rewind the cameras?’ And I said, ‘Well, I don’t but call Bret the AV guy.’ And she’s like, ‘Okay, because Machine Gun Kelly’s car got stolen.’ His Aston Martin,” Lewis explained.

RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly Gets Candid About Past Drug Use And Decision To Start Going To Therapy: ‘I’m Taking Steps’

“Yeah, Colson’s car got stolen,” he said, using the rapper’s real name, Colson Baker. “You don’t leave an Aston Martin in the driveway in Los Angeles.”

After conferring with his assistant, Shane Douglas, Lewis was able to confirm that, unfortunately, the security cameras on his former abode wouldn’t be able to pick up anything to Machine Gun Kelly’s place.