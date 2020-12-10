Hayden Christensen To Return As Darth Vader In Ewan McGregor’s Disney+ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series

The dark side of the Force will be returning to a galaxy far, far away with Thursday’s announcement that Hayden Christensen will be reprising the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the upcoming Disney+ series “Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi”, with Ewan McGregor back in the role of the iconic Jedi master.

A tweet from the official “Star Wars” Twitter account announced the Vancouver-born actor’s return to the role, which he played in 2002’s “Attack of the Clones” and 2005’s “Revenge of the Sith”.

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

In those films, Kenobi trains young Anakin in the ways of the Force until he’s ultimately seduced by the power of the dark side.

Given that the new series is set a full 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith”, Anakin will have gone full-on Vader by then; it’s not known if 89-year-old James Earl Jones — who provided the voice of Vader in that film, in addition to the franchise’s original trilogy — will be doing it again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, footage of the upcoming series shown to investors featured McGregor talking about “Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi”, which won’t be going into production until next year.

“The most beautiful thing of all [about the series] is that it’s brought me back together with Hayden,” said McGregor, who added that fans can expect to see Obi-Wan and Vader having “another swing at each other” at some point in the series.