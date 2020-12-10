Patty Jenkins First Woman To Direct ‘Star Wars’ Film With ‘Rogue Squadron’

Patty Jenkins has been tapped to direct a new “Star Wars” movie.

During Thursday’s Disney Investor conference, it was announced that Jenkins will be behind the film “Rogue Squadron”, set to be released Christmas 2023.

Jenkins shared a clip to Twitter where she shared how her father’s time as part of a squadron made her want to create “the greatest fighter pilot film of all time.”

We are thrilled to have the great Patty Jenkins directing our @StarWars feature film Rogue Squadron, and as a true admirer of her work, it is an honor to have Patty directing her next film for us! https://t.co/5jKqaQ6Guk — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 10, 2020

The “Wonder Woman” director will be the first woman to direct a “Star Wars” feature film. She was also the first woman to direct a major superhero movie and the first with a budget over $100 million.

Other announcements during Thursday’s meetings included the news that Disney+ will release 10 more “Star Wars” series and 10 more Marvel series on the platform.

“Wonder Woman 1984” will debut in theatre and on HBO Max on Christmas Day.