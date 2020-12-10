Harrison Ford’s Return As ‘Indiana Jones’ To Start Filming Soon

Harrison Ford will be reprising one of his most famous role for the newest installment of “Indiana Jones”.

During Disney’s Investors meeting on Thursday, it was announced that the movie will go into production in spring 2021, with a release date of July 29, 2022.

James Mangold will direct, as previously revealed.

“Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. Adventure arrives July 2022,” a tweet from Disney read.

Ford last appeared as Indie in 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” alongside Cate Blanchett and Shia LaBeouf. It is unclear if any of the other stars will return.

The unnamed project will be the fifth film in the franchise.

