Disney+ Developing 2 Spinoffs Of ‘The Mandalorian’

In addition to the announcement that Hayden Christensen would be returning to play Darth Vader in the upcoming Disney+ series “Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi”, more “Star Wars” news was broken on Thursday during Disney Investor Day.

According to Deadline, Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy had several announcements to share, including confirmation that “The Mandalorian” will be returning for a third season on Disney+.

In addition, she confirmed that two new spinoffs of the series are in development: “The Rangers of the New Republic” and “Ahsoka Tano”; the latter will be based on the “Clone Wars” character first introduced in the animated series and portrayed in the second season of “The Mandalorian” by Rosario Dawson.

In addition, Kennedy also shared a first look at the sizzle reel for “Andor”, the “Rogue One” spinoff series based on Diego Luna’s character, Rebel warrior Cassian Andor, which began production two weeks ago.

As if that weren’t enough good news for “Star Wars” fans, Kennedy revealed that even more spinoff series in the works: “The Acolyte”, described as “a mystery-thriller” that “will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era”; “Lando” an “event series” that will presumably focus on Lando Calrissian (played by Billy Dee Williams in the original trilogy and Donald Glover in “Solo: A Star Wars Story”); and “Star Wars: Visions” a series of short films from Japanese anime creators set within the “Star Wars” universe.