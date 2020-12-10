Chris Evans Will Voice Young Buzz Lightyear In Origins Story

By Jamie Samhan.

Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CPImages

To infinity and beyond!

Chris Evans is trading in Captain America’s shield for Buzz Lightyear’s lasers.

On Thursday, it was announced that Pixar is creating a “Toy Story” origins story about everyone’s favourite “plaything”.

“Lightyear” will look at the early years of Buzz, with Evans voicing the Space Commander.

“Finding Dory” co-director Angus MacLane will direct.

Pixar also shared a first look at the test pilot on Twitter.

“I don’t even have the words,” Evans tweeted.

Of course, many questioned why Tim Allen wasn’t voicing the character:

“Lightyear” flies into theatres on June 17, 2022.

