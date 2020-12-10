Chris Evans Will Voice Young Buzz Lightyear In Origins Story

To infinity and beyond!
Chris Evans is trading in Captain America’s shield for Buzz Lightyear’s lasers.
On Thursday, it was announced that Pixar is creating a “Toy Story” origins story about everyone’s favourite “plaything”.
“Lightyear” will look at the early years of Buzz, with Evans voicing the Space Commander.
“Finding Dory” co-director Angus MacLane will direct.
Pixar also shared a first look at the test pilot on Twitter.
Here’s a first look of the young test pilot that became the Space Ranger we all know him to be today. Lightyear launches into theaters June 17, 2022. pic.twitter.com/QfXnHsBLcO
— Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020
“I don’t even have the words,” Evans tweeted.
I don’t even have the words. https://t.co/GHC8X6Yp7n
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 11, 2020
Of course, many questioned why Tim Allen wasn’t voicing the character:
Why not Tim Allen?
— Poedoe (@Poedoe3) December 11, 2020
Wild they replaced Tim Allen, the beloved comedian of all grade schoolers in 2020.
— Mr. Moscow (@AlexFirer) December 11, 2020
“Lightyear” flies into theatres on June 17, 2022.