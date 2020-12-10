Whoopi Goldberg Returning For ‘Sister Act 3’, Tyler Perry To Produce

Whoopi Goldberg will be getting back in the habit.

During Thursday’s Disney Investor Day presentation, reported Deadline, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production chief Sean Bailey confirmed “Sister Act 3” is in development, with Goldberg attached to reprise the role of faux nun-on-the-run Deloris Wilson.

News of the sequel comes nearly 30 years after the first “Sister Act” hit theatres back in 1992; Goldberg will also be a producer on the project, as will Tyler Perry.

According to Bailey, “Sister Act 3” will be making its debut on Disney+

Back in October, Goldberg revealed she was the driving force to get a third “Sister Act” movie off the ground.

“Because for a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it and then quite recently it turns out that may not be true, people might want to see it,” Goldberg said in a virtual interview with James Corden for “The Late Late Show”, adding that she and her team have been “working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”

Goldberg is certain that viewers are ready for another sequel. “It’s a really fun movie. It’s fun and it feels good and you know, nobody’s mad,” Goldberg said of the 1992 original and its 1993 sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit”.

“It’s just like, Listen, bad singing, great singing, okay singing and then nuns. What’s better than that?” she quipped.