George Clooney Was Hospitalized After Losing Weight For ‘The Midnight Sky’

George Clooney’s upcoming role in “The Midnight Sky’ was a dedicated one.

Appearing as a cancer patient and Arctic scientist Augustine Lofthouse, who sets out to warn astronauts from returning to earth after a global catastrophe, meant the actor had to lose around 28 pounds first. It was his diet that he believes lead to stomach pains causing hospitalization and a pancreatitis diagnosis.

“I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn’t taking care of myself,” Clooney told the Mirror.

“It took a few weeks to get better and as a director it’s not so easy because you need energy,” he continued.

“We were out on this glacier in Finland, which made it a lot harder work. But it certainly helped with the character. This is bigger than anything I’ve done before and it was like herding cats to get it done. But, you know, it was fun.”

ET Canada has confirmed that Clooney was hospitalized, but has since made a full recovery.

The movie, which also stars Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo, is based on the 2016 book Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton.

“The Midnight Sky” premieres on Netflix on Dec. 23.