‘Spider-Man’ Director Jon Watts Tapped For New ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie

Will the fourth time be the charm for the Fantastic Four?

That’s what Disney is hoping now it finally has the rights to Stan Lee’s first comic book creation for Marvel, which had previously been the domain of 20th Century Fox.

A 2005 “Fantastic Four” movie raked in more than $300 million at the box office, enough to justify a sequel, which did nearly as well as the first one.

RELATED: Kate Mara Admits She Had A ‘Horrible Experience’ Making ‘Fantastic Four’

A 2015 reboot with an all-new cast, however, only earned about $167 million worldwide, along with scathing reviews.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that a new movie is set to bring Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and the Thing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Jon Watts attached to direct.

Hopes are high, given Watts’ track record as director of the two Tom Holland-starring “Spider-Man” movies, in addition to the upcoming third film in the series; 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, in fact, raked in more than $1.1 billion internationally to become Sony’s biggest movie ever.