Jennifer Lopez Shares Sincere Acceptance Speech For Billboards Women In Music Icon Award

Jennifer Lopez shared a heartfelt acceptance speech during Billboard‘s Women in Music event on Thursday.

JLo was honoured with the Icon Award by Maluma and made sure to thank her fans and family for their support.

“Music has always been my passion. When I was little, music took the mundane and elevated into a celebration. It’s been my obsession ever since. Along with dance, it was my first love. Being able to make music and continue to make music all these years has been one of my biggest blessings,” the “On the Floor” singer said.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Surprises Hoda Kotb On ‘Today’, Gushes About Her Incredible Career & How Proud She Is Of Her Kids

Continuing, “My mom used to put me on the kitchen table and would show me how to do the booty shake, or we’d sing the oldies, whatever was at the top of the Billboard charts at the time. Those are my first performances. It’s what inspired me to do what I’ve had the privileged to do for all of you all these years.”

“Of course I want to thank my beautiful family for going on the road with me, for touring with me, for supporting me, for allowing me to be the artist that I am,” she said. “Alex and our four beautiful kids, thank you so much. I love you. Everything I do is for you guys.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Reveals Sunscreen Is Her Beauty Secret, Admits She Says ‘No, Thank You’ To Botox

Adding a bit at the end for her fans, “I do it for you and I can’t do it without you.”

Past winners of the Icon Award have gone to Alanis Morissette, Aretha Franklin, Mary J. Blige and Shania Twain.