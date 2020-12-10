Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, ‘Friday’ Star, Dead At 62

Tommy “Tiny” Lister, known for his role as Deebo in the “Friday” films, has died.

He was 62. The actor was found unconscious in his Marina Del Rey, California, home on Thursday afternoon, according to multiple reports. His cause of death has yet to be confirmed. ET has reached out to Lister’s rep for comment.

“He was a wonderful guy with a heart of gold. Everyone loved him. A real gentle giant We’re all devastated,” his manager Cindy Cowan told Variety in a statement.

Born in Compton, California, Lister began his career as a wrestler before taking up acting. While he was nicknamed “Tiny,” he stood at 6’5.” He wrestled Hulk Hogan in the World Wrestling Federation after appearing as Zeus in 1989’s “No Holds Barred”.

He was widely known for portraying Deebo, the neighbourhood bully, in “Friday” and the sequel “Next Friday”. From there, he had roles in “The Players Club”, “Beverly Hills Cop II”, “The Dark Knight”, “Little Nicky” and The “Fifth Element”, among many others. He also played the character Finnick in “Zootopia”, as well as Klaang in the “Star Trek: Enterprise” pilot.

He also had cameos in a slew of music videos for artists like Ice Cube, 50 Cent, Sublime, French Montana and more.

