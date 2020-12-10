Tom Hiddleston Reprises ‘Avengers’ Role In First Trailer For ‘Loki’

Thor’s mischievous sibling is back in a first look at “Loki”, the new Marvel series heading to Disney+ next year.

In this first look at the latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the story of trickster god Loki (Tom Hiddleston) picks up where it left off in “Avengers: Endgame”, when he managed to steal the Tesseract and disappear in a puff of smoke.

As the trailer hints, wherever Loki seems to have wound up has landed him in hot water with the Time Variance Authority, the bureaucratic organization that keeps tabs on all the various realities within Marvel’s multiverse.

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston Shares Clip Of Him Falling On His Face For ‘Loki’

In addition to Hiddleston, the new series also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant .

“You guys saw Avengers, right?” Hiddleston teased during a panel for the series at 2019’s Comic-Con, as reported by SlashFilm.

“So he’s still that guy,” Hiddleston added. “And just about the last thing that happened to him was he got Hulk-smashed. So there’s a lot of psychological evolution that is still yet to happen… This is new territory, a new world, new challenges, and I cannot wait to get started.”

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston Discusses Upcoming ‘Loki’ TV Series

Loki will debut in May 2021.