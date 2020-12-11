Lil Nas X’s Santa Nas X Calls Jimmy Fallon’s Santa A ‘Red-Nosed B*****d’ As They Team Up For NSFW Christmas Duet

By Becca Longmire.

Two very different Santas sing about their own version of Christmas in a new “Tonight Show” skit.

Jimmy Fallon and Lil Nas X team up for an epic duet, only Fallon’s Santa sticks to the traditional version of Christmas, while Santa Nas X dons a grill and plenty of bling while rapping about his “ho, ho, hoes.”

Lil Nas X raps, “F**k your black boots I got Jimmy Choos,” adding: “I don’t give presents b***h, I make the kids pay me.”

After a while, Fallon, wearing a red Santa suit and a big white beard, suggests: “Maybe we should stop doing the song?” as Lil Nas X insists: “Hell no you red-nosed b*****d, I’m just getting started.”

The musician, who released his festive new track “Holiday” last month, continues: “You like to be nice when I like to get naughty.

“F**k your stocking stuffing, nobody’s getting nothing.”

However, things take a turn when Fallon’s Santa states he likes to invite people to come and sit on his lap, with Santa Nas X replying: “Oh you nasty, huh?”

Watch the pair come together at the end of the skit in the clip above.

