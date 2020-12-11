Cardi B Accepts ‘Woman Of The Year’ Honour From Breonna Taylor’s Mom At ‘Women In Music’ Event

Cardi B received a huge honour on Thursday night.

The rapper was on hand for the virtual Billboard Women In Music event, accepting the prize for Woman of the Year, and presenting her with the prize was Tamika Palmer, the mother of late Breonna Taylor.

“One of Breonna’s most outspoken advocates for justice over the last nine months has been Cardi B,” Palmer said. “From the start, Cardi has used her platform to spread the truth about what happened to Breonna and to re-affirm that Black women’s lives matter. Cardi B’s impact reaches far beyond music. That’s why I am so proud and honoured to present Billboard’s Woman of the Year award to Miss Cardi B.”

Accepting the award, Cardi said, “Thank you for always loving my music. Thank you for loving me and I love you guys.”

She continued, “This year, when it came to music, I had so many things planned. I had so many projects that I wanted to come out. Unfortunately, due to COVID, I couldn’t put out the visuals the way that I wanted. It messed up my creative space.”

Cardi added, “I’m just grateful and thankful that the song I actually did put out this year. Not only was it an amazing song that broke so many records, but it was a conversation that I never thought it was going to be so big. It pissed off a whole bunch of Republicans for no reason. You know what I’m saying, it was just weird.”