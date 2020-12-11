Blake Shelton Reveals Which Musician He Wants To Play At His And Gwen Stefani’s Wedding

Blake Shelton said he definitely has someone in mind to play his and Gwen Stefani’s wedding.

Seth Meyers mentioned on Thursday’s “Late Night” that the country crooner and his wife-to-be must have a lot of famous pals they could ask.

Shelton shared, “I’ve been doing this a long time now and I’ve got a lot of favours out there; he may not like it but Adam Levine’s going to have to get the band together and come and play our wedding.”

Shelton and Levine would regularly poke fun at one another during their time on “The Voice”.

The musician continued, “I’ve already seen a music video where they crash people’s weddings and he owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years.”

Meyers suggested, “I think you should do that and while he’s playing you and Gwen should turn your chairs around.”

Shelton responded, “I like that idea, plus their music is so boring that it won’t distract from the festivities and the reception and all that stuff.”

Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement on October 27 with sweet social media posts.