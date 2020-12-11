Emily Blunt Loves That Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Has The ‘Craziest’ Cockney Accent

Emily Blunt’s daughter is sounding very British.

On Thursday night, the “Wild Mountain Thyme” star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and revealed that since she and husband John Krasinski have been staying in London since August, her four-year-old daughter Violet has picked up a British accent.

“They’ve been in a proper school with school uniforms, and miraculously, they’re sounding quite British, which I’m completely over the moon about,” Blunt said.

Even more delightful for the proud mom was when she got to see a recording of little Violet singing a classic Christmas carol.

“[Someone] sent a video of [my little one] singing ‘Jingle Bells’ and she goes, ‘Jaingle ol’ the woy,’ almost like a Cockney,” Blunt laughed. “It was almost like Dick Van Dyke singing ‘Jingle Bells’. The craziest accent ever—it was kind of brilliant.”

Blunt and Krasinski also share another daughter, six-year-old Hazel.