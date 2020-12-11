Billie Eilish Performs Christmas Classic ‘Silver Bells’ At 2020 Jingle Ball

Billie Eilish is getting in the festive spirit.

On Thursday night, the singer performed as part of iHeartRadio’s 2020 Jingle Ball, singing the Christmas classic “Silver Bells”, accompanied by brother Finneas.

In typical fashion, Eilish put her own spin on the song, slowing it down and stripping it back.

Along with the holiday song, Eilish also performed her recent singles “My Future” and “Therefore I Am”.

Along with the Jingle Ball, Eilish will be keeping the Christmas spirit going throughout the season with a new Holiday Edition of her Apple Music radio show on Friday night, as well as an appearance at Cyndi Lauper’s upcoming “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert event.