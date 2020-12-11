The Little Drummer Boy Is Grown Up And Plays Guitar Now In James Corden Sketch

James Corden is putting a big twist on a Christmas classic.

On Thursday’s “The Late Late Show”, the host starred in a sketch based on “The Little Drummer Boy”, but it turns out the little drummer boy is now a “Big Guitar Man”.

“I play the guitar now,” the grown-up boy tells Corden. “I’m a guitarist now, I’m not going to play the drums.”

When Corden asks if he can play the drums again just this once, the boy complains, “Figures. They always want the hits. You try to do something new and nobody cares.”

Once they start the song, the boy’s guitar skills turn out to be very lacking, and he reveals he’s only been playing the instrument for two weeks.