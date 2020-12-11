Prince Harry Surprises Inspirational Youngsters By Joining Their Zoom Call

Prince Harry made four previous WellChild Award winners very happy as he surprised them during a recent video call.

WellChild Patron, the Duke of Sussex, surprised Maddison Sherwood, 12, Katie Ward, 13, Marni Ahmed, 11, and Evie Toombes, 19, from his Santa Barbara home earlier this month, discussing everything from lockdown to their prestigious awards with them.

Maddison won the Inspirational Child award aged three to six in 2014, while Katie won the Inspirational Child award aged seven to 10 in 2017. Evie was honoured with the Inspirational Young Person award aged 15 to 18 in 2018, while Marni won the Inspirational Child award aged seven to 10 in 2017.

Harry asked the youngsters how they’d been coping in quarantine, with Maddison admitting it had been “quite boring” but she’d enjoyed spending time with her family.

He then asked whom she’d nominate for an award, to which she replied: “My mum,” to the duke’s amusement. She then admitted her mom had been pointing at herself out of shot, before Harry got her to say hello.

He applauded Maddison for giving “the perfect answer.”

The 2020 WellChild Awards were postponed due to the coronavirus crisis but will be back in 2021.

The WellChild Awards celebrates the inspirational qualities of the U.K.’s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives.

Harry, who has been Patron of WellChild since 2007, said of why the ceremony is one of the highlights of his year: “The children and young people of WellChild are at the very heart of this charity because you guys just know who you are and don’t pretend to be anybody else and because of that you inspire every single nurse, every single caregiver, every single mum, every single dad, every single sibling. And outside of the WellChild community as well you are inspiring people every single day.”