Kelly Clarkson Celebrates The Season With Performance Of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’

Kelly Clarkson is getting into the holiday spirit, and she’s bringing viewers along for the sleigh ride.

For her latest “Kellyoke” cover on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, Clarkson served up a Yuletide classic by tackling Judy Garland’s version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”.

With her slow and jazzy take on the song, Clarkson once again demonstrated there’s no genre that she and her powerful voice can’t adapt to.

Meanwhile, Clarkson recently teamed up with country star Brett Eldredge for “Under the Mistletoe”, a peppy new holiday duet that hits all the right notes.

In addition to performing the song together on “The Voice”, the pair have also unveiled a new animated music video — just in time for Christmas.