Marvel & Disney+ Release First Trailer For ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ — See Chris Evans’ Reaction

The first trailer for the eagerly anticipated Marvel and Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is finally here.

Anthony Mackie’s Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier are reprising their title roles in the upcoming six-episode series.

The show, which is set sometime after “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, was expected to premiere in August 2020, but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It’s now set to premiere on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.

The show will also star Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp, who are reprising their roles as Helmut Zemo and Sharon Carter, as well as Miki Ishikawa, Wyatt Russell, Adepero Oduye, and John Gettier.

The teaser went down a storm online, with it even getting a reaction from Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

Mackie previously spoke out about his character becoming Captain America.

“With the idea of being a Black man and becoming Captain America, it’s been a daunting task because I think, at this day and age in America, I think we are open-minded to the idea of having my face represent us, as a country,” he said.

“And my race represents us as a country because we’re truly a melting pot. So there is no distinctive look or feel or design of an American. We’re all Americans,” he added. “To be Captain America, I want my Captain America to represent everybody. Not just a specific group of people.”