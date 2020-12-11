‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Brings Back Original Aunties Caroline Rhea And Beth Broderick For Final Season

A witchy crossover event to get the whole coven excited.

Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” returns later this month for its final season, and it looks like the show will pay a very special homage to the original Sabrina sitcom.

Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick, who played Aunts Hilda and Zelda in ABC/WB’s ’90s iteration of the show, will join the cast of season 4 to reprise their roles, which might seem confusing given that Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto usually play the aunties on Netflix’s series. But there’s a twist in store that explains the presence of a new Zelda and Hilda.

Based on a new clip from the show’s final season showing Rhea and Broderick’s first meeting with Sabrina as played by Kiernan Shipka, it appears these aunties are from an alternate universe where Sabrina’s life is–you guessed it–a sitcom. Plus, based on a photo released by Netflix, it seems like the two pairs of aunts will actually meet.

As to how this all fits in with the larger narrative, well, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Netflix has, however, released some other information about what to expect in part 4 of “Sabrina”. According to the streamers, this season the Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale and the coven must fight each terrifying threat one by one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

Part 4 of “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” hits Netflix on December 31.