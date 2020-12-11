The cast of “Wild Mountain Thyme” got together for a SiriusXM Town Hall special, with stars Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, and Jon Hamm joined by director John Patrick Shanley.

Host Jessica Shaw pointed out that Blunt’s sister Felicity is friends with Dornan’s wife Amelia and wondered if they had set her up for a meeting with Dornan prior to shooting the film together. According to Dornan, he and Blunt had met on “numerous” occasions — although she has no recollection of any of them.

“I apparently had met Jamie a couple of times before we started shooting. And for some reason, whether I was drunk or, or that Jamie was, [laughs] not that he was unremarkable, but like, I don’t, I don’t mean it in that way, I truly don’t remember these encounters. And Jamie has assured me that we spoke about interesting things, like ‘Escape to the Country,’ which is our favourite show and stuff like that. Anyway, my sister set up a dinner, which I do remember, and I just thought he was just divine and I knew we would have so much fun and we did, and it was a blast and we just were making the same film and we approach things very similarly. And he had me laughing constantly. So it was, it was awesome.”

Added Dornan: “Numerous, numerous times, yes. You know, it, it gets to the point, like if it was one sentence passing. Sure. Forget it. I, I wouldn’t, you know, I wouldn’t hold that against you. You forgot you met me. There was a lot happening on a red carpet. Everyone was saying, hello, you’re being pulled from pillar to post. We met a lot. One time was in-depth. I mean, I was chatting to her. I lost the night chatting to Emily about stuff. Yes, she doesn’t remember it, which, you know, hard to take it anything but personally, but you know, I’ll give her a second chance.”

Dornan also shared what it was like working with Christopher Walken on “Wild Mountain Thyme”, admitting Walken’s performance moved him so much he could barely make it through the scene.

“I cried all day. I couldn’t stop crying that day,” Dornan admitted. “I truly was just so moved every time Chris released those words the way he did, you know, we, we had the whole second half of the day to shoot it. And we started with Chris’s coverage and he wanted to get that out of the way. And he was just so beautiful…. Chris was just breaking my heart, you know, and that was Chris’s last day of the shoot as well. So there’s an element of that playing into it. We all just fell in love with Chris Walken and it’s one of the joys of my life to be able to say that, you know, I played his son.”

In addition, Dornan demonstrated the new musical skill he picked up during quarantine, while he and Blunt described how their respective animal allergies complicated filming.