The Rolling Stones Biopic About The Band’s Early Years Being Developed For TV Series

The story of the Rolling Stones is getting the TV treatment.

At the Disney Investor Day event on Thursday, FX CEO John Landgraf announced that the network is developing a new scripted drama about the formation of the iconic rock band.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will be scripted by High Fidelity writer Nick Hornby.

It will reportedly follow the early years of the band, from the 1960s through to 1972, and would be given a two-season order if greenlit.

The Rolling Stones had been set to go on tour this year, but the tour was put on hold due to the pandemic.