Kelly Clarkson Injures Herself By Running In Heels Right Before Going On The Air

By Brent Furdyk.

Kelly Clarkson typically kicks off each episode of her daytime talk show on her feet.

For the latest edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, however, she was seated in a chair, with one of her legs stretched out in front of her — and told viewers the reason.

According to Clarkson, she was “really excited” for the season’s first holiday show and was late getting to set. As a result, she explained, “I was running in my heels, which was a bad decision, because I turned a corner and possibly did something to my ACL.”

She added, “2020 — just the gift that keeps on giving!”

Her injury, however, left her in a conundrum.

“I don’t wanna not do the show,” she explained, “so I’m just gonna sit in this chair with my leg elevated.”

She concluded with some sage advice: “Stay healthy, don’t run in your heels… or turn corners… or be in a hurry. ‘Cause then you’re gonna end up looking like a fool on television.”

 

