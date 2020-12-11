James Corden Insists He Hasn’t Seen A ‘Butthole Cut’ Of ‘Cats’, Jokes It Wouldn’t Save The Movie Either Way

James Corden doesn’t think there’s anything that could have saved the “Cats” movie, not even a “butthole cut.”

During an appearance on Thursday’s “The Late Show”, Stephen Colbert asked Corden: “Is there a butthole cut of ‘Cats’? Like, is there a version out there where someone has given you a digital butthole, James?”

“I don’t know,” Corden said. “I haven’t seen it. I’ve not watched the film.”

“Which would you rather have?” Colbert asked. “Would you rather it be anatomically correct and so you have a butthole, or you don’t have a butthole?”

“I think either way it probably can’t save that movie,” the “Late Late Show” host laughed.

However, refusing to back down, Colbert insisted: “I disagree. I would rent the butthole cut, just to count ‘em.”

“I’ll put a call in,” Corden assured him.

The comments come after rumours about there being a “butthole cut” of the flop movie did the rounds online earlier this year.

A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats — Jack Waz (@jackwaz) March 18, 2020

URGENT #ReleaseTheButtholeCut update/clarification, emailed to me by a CATS VFX crewmember who has asked to remain anonymous pic.twitter.com/nmta9CG08E — ben mekler (@benmekler) March 18, 2020

Corden also revealed Paul McCartney found out about his hilarious political parody of his classic tune “Maybe I’m Amazed” in the best way possible: in a text message from Willie Nelson.

