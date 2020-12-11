Whitney Houston’s ‘One Wish (For Christmas)’ Gets Posthumous Music Video

The diva may be gone but she’s never forgotten.

Whitney Houston is known for a catalogue of iconic songs and performances. But there’s one holiday-themed track you may not remember. “One Wish (For Christmas)” was first released in 2003 as the title track and only single from Houston’s “One Wish: The Holiday Album.” Now, 17 years after its release, Legacy Recordings has released the first ever official music video for the song.

The video, directed by filmmaker Katie Temkin, combines animation, song lyrics and live footage of Houston’s performances from over the years. The video takes place in a whimsical fantasia filled with familiar symbols of the holiday season–reindeer, ornaments, bells ringing, stars twinkling, snow falling–an evocation of home, hearth, friends and family coming together to celebrate the holiday spirit that immerses the viewer in a sparkling glittering winter wonderland.

Though originally written in 1994 by American R&B singer Freddie Jackson, Gordon Chambers, and Barry Eastmond, the song’s lyrics definitely feel pertinent today. “If there were no presents/Waiting on Santa’s sleigh/What would I wish/For Christmas,” Houston asks in the song before answering, “I would pray for hope and unity/On Christmas day/If I had one wish for Christmas/There would be joy and peace here on earth/If I had one wish for Christmas this year/We would all come together as one.”

An uplifting soulful plea for hope, peace and unity on Christmas days sounds like the very thing we need right now.