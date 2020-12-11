Julie Andrews’ Next Role Will Allow Her To Play ‘A Bit Of A Naughty Woman’

Julie Andrews is relishing her wicked new role as the gossipy narrator of “Bridgerton”.

As Lady Whistledown in the Netflix period comedy, Andrews is getting to use her signature voice to portray “a mysterious and rather sharp-tongued gossip writer of the day.” Out Dec. 25, the buzzworthy series is Shonda Rhimes’ first Netflix project as part of a production deal with the streamer.

Set in the 1800s and based on the bestselling books by Julia Quinn, “Bridgerton” follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton clan as they intermingle with society’s upper crust in the romantic dramedy about manners and marriage. But this isn’t your average stuffy costume drama. Andrews teases the opening line of the series is something akin to, “‘Of all bitches, human or otherwise, there’s none worse than the gossip columnist,'” she tells Parade, describing the series as “scandalous and romantic, quick-witted, with lots and lots of friendships, families finding their way and mothers protecting their daughters—you can imagine all the intrigue.”

The 85-year-old Oscar winner describes Lady Whistledown as “a tart, and a bit of a naughty woman” and, though she doesn’t appear on-screen, she is integral to the plot. “I occasionally guide it, twist it, point it in some direction or another,” she says. “I can make or break anybody, it seems, if I wish.”

Andrews will continue with voice work next year in the “Minions” sequel “The Rise Of Gru” and will serve as the narrator in “The King’s Daughter”. In the meantime, the actress has been spending a lot of time on Zoom, keeping in touch with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

“We are always on Zoom every weekend or midweek, so we do stay in touch, very much,” she says. As for her legacy, the actress doesn’t so much want to be remembered for her films but in the hearts and memories of her family. “I guess as long as they all remember me fondly, I will be very, very happy.”