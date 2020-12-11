Blake Lively Expertly Trolls Ryan Reynolds While Showcasing Her Favourite Vancouver Food

Blake Lively is shining the spotlight on some of her favourite things about Vancouver — while hilariously trolling hubby Ryan Reynolds in the process.

On Thursday, Lively took to her Instagram Story to share a photo featuring three of her foodie picks from her husband’s hometown.

Pictured were a container of Rain or Shine ice cream, a box of Cartems Donuts, and a pie from A la Mode Pie Company, also sharing the social media handles for each of the Vancouver-based companies.

In a second photo, she revealed her fourth-favourite thing about Vancouver, which fans may have assumed would be Reynolds.

But nope — instead she shared a photo of takeout boxes containing panna cotta from celebrated Italian restaurant Ask for Luigi.

“…Who did you think I was gonna say??” she wrote, accompanied by a tiny photo of Reynolds costumed as Deadpool.

This isn’t the first time Lively has celebrated desserts on social media.

Back in October, she shared a photo on Instagram of herself presenting Reynolds with a birthday pie, complete with flaming candles, joking that “I honestly can’t believe we’re still married.”