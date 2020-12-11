Taylor Swift Spills On The Story Behind Epic ‘Evermore’ Revenge Track ‘No Body, No Crime’ Featuring HAIM

Taylor Swift’s surprise album, evermore, is full of just that, surprises.

And one of the most talked-about songs from the record is the revenge track, “No Body, No Crime” featuring Swift’s longtime friends, HAIM. The sister trio is made up of Este, Danielle and Alana Haim.

Chatting to Entertainment Weekly, the singer, 30, shared the story behind evermore‘s sixth track off of her second album of the year, which is about avenging the murder of a woman named Este, who confronted her cheating husband and was killed for it.

“Working with the Haim sisters on ‘No Body, No Crime’ was pretty hilarious because it came about after I wrote a pretty dark murder mystery song and had named the character Este, because she’s the friend I have who would be stoked to be in a song like that,” Swift said of the track. “I had finished the song and was nailing down some lyric details and texted her, ‘You’re not going to understand this text for a few days but… which chain restaurant do you like best?’ and I named a few.”

“She chose Olive Garden and a few days later I sent her the song and asked if they would sing on it,” she added. “It was an immediate ‘YES.'”

In the tune, Swift and HAIM sing, “Este wasn’t there/Tuesday night at Olive Garden/I think he did it, but I just can’t prove it/No, no body, no crime/But I ain’t lettin’ up until the day I die.”

Swift later joked, “Long story short, I’m the 4th Haim sister now, confirmed.”

evermore, Swift’s “sister record” to July’s folklore, is available now.